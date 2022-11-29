In this fifth iteration of the Trading Opportunities Webinar, I have discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices. All discussions are based on Elliott Wave with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.
The long trades discussed in last webinar on EURUSD and Nifty played out as expected. The short trade discussed on USDJPY also played out as suggested, join in the next live webinars so that you don’t miss out on these opportunities.
Timestamps:
-
04:45 – About Us.
-
10:00 – EURUSD (Went up as per analysis).
-
20:00 – EURCAD (Updated Count).
-
25:00 – USDJPY (Went down as per analysis).
-
30:00 – EURJPY (Ending Diagonal).
-
37:00 – Crude Oil (Short Setup).
-
43:00 – Gold.
-
47:00 – SPX (Possible Diagonal).
-
56:00 – Nifty (Upside target achieved).
-
58:00 – BITCOIN (Elliott Wave Count).
-
01:00:00 – How to join next live stream.
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers on Powell's dovish words
EUR/USD trimmed intraday losses and trades around 1.0340 as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a dovish message. Slower pace of monetary policy tightening could start as soon as next December. Further evidence of easing inflation still needed
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.