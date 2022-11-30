In this fifth iteration of the Trading Opportunities Webinar, I have discussed charts of Forex, Commodities, Indices. All discussions are based on Elliott Wave with detailed Wave counts as well standard Supply and Demand analysis.

The long trades discussed in last webinar on EURUSD and Nifty played out as expected. The short trade discussed on USDJPY also played out as suggested, join in the next live webinars so that you don’t miss out on these opportunities.

Timestamps

04:45 – About Us.

10:00 – EURUSD (Went up as per analysis).

20:00 – EURCAD (Updated Count).

25:00 – USDJPY (Went down as per analysis).

30:00 – EURJPY (Ending Diagonal).

37:00 – Crude Oil (Short Setup).

43:00 – Gold.

47:00 – SPX (Possible Diagonal).

56:00 – Nifty (Upside target achieved).

58:00 – BITCOIN (Elliott Wave Count).

01:00:00 – How to join next live stream.