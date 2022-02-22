The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) inched higher against the U.S. Dollar (USD) on Tuesday (February 22, 2022), increasing the price of the NZDUSD pair to more than 0.6700 ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Interest Rate Decision News.
Technical analysis
As of this writing, the NZDUSD consolidates around 0.6706. Should the price continue rising, the pair might face some hurdles near the given price levels:
Short-term resistance
0.6732 – The high of February 10, 2022.
0.6790 – The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
0.6873 – The major horizontal resistance.
Image Source – MetaTrader4
On the downside, the NZDUSD pair might find some support near the given price levels:
Short-term support
0.6624 – The lower trendline arm.
0.6592 – The low of February 14, 2022.
0.6527- The major horizontal support.
RBNZ interest rate decision news
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is set to release numbers for the interest rate decision on Wednesday (February 23, 2022). According to economists, the Interest rate decision news registered a reading of 1% in January compared to the reading of 0.75% in the month before.
An interest rate is the fee creditors charge for lending money. To maintain economic stability and liquidity, central banks adjust short-term interest rates. Not to mention, increased long-term loan demand leads to higher interest rates and vice versa.
Generally speaking, an increase in interest rates by the RBNZ indicates a hawkish view for inflation which strengthens the New Zealand Dollar, suggesting a bullish outlook for the NZDUSD.
Conclusion
Considering the NZDUSD price movement over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the pair was bought at around 0.6624. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.
