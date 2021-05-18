We’ve been watching AUDUSD as it appears to be in a range with support in the $0.77 area and resistance at $0.78.
You can see how the Stochastic Oscillator tracked the reversals each time.
Today, however, if we get a break of resistance, the next key level above is $0.788.
Most of the global stock indices are recovering and we see the NASDAQ lagging behind slightly so it might be time to “buy the dip” again and get back into the bull run on US equities.
The NASDAQ hit an all-time high of over 14,000 last month so let’s see if we can return there.
Yesterday, we looked at USD weakness and it seems that that is continuing with USDJPY hitting a key level of support.
We also saw a short opportunity on USDCHF and we see that was correct with more room to move to the downside.
As of this morning, WTI Futures has broken this ascending triangle and the next key level is getting close to $68.
