The fall was based on technical analysis of price action bouncing off the upper trend line in a downtrend, and confirmation from the overbought stochastic oscillator crossing and turning down.

From the fundamental standpoint, this fall was attributed to the statement and press conference by the US Federal Reserve last week regarding future Interest Rate rises.

Now, we have the opposite situation from 8 days ago where price action has reached the lower trend line and the stochastic oscillator is very oversold and potentially moving up.

However, going long is problematic as gold is in a downtrend which started at the beginning of May.

What is curious, however, is the recent bit of USD weakness, based on a potential government shutdown in the US, which does not seem to be affecting XAUUSD.

We may, however, have some opportunities to trade with the trend on USD pairs like GBPUSD where we have price action approaching the upper trend line and the stochastic oscillator looking very overbought.

It’s the same situation with EURUSD.

Other USD pairs are worth watching like AUDUSD where price action is approaching this level of resistance.

On Monday new will review these opportunities as we have a lot of important economic news next week.

On the daily chart on Brent Crude, we see price almost reaching $95 and we may be seeing the formation of a Double Top with support at $91.60.

Let’s keep an eye on this and we will review everything on Monday.

