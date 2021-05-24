We are still seeing USD weakness against currencies like EUR, GBP, CHF and CAD.
Even though the US economy is recovering, and the COVID Vaccine program is going well, there appears to be a labour shortage which isn’t helping.
Also, the US Infrastructure plan appears to be stalled in bipartisan discussions, which may force Joe Biden and the Democrats to go it alone in Congress, which will let him spend as much as he wants, which should weaken the USD even further.
Also, this week we have speeches from 5 US Federal Reserve regional presidents which will give investors an idea which way the USD and stock markets might go.
We also have lots of economic data from the US this week so watch for volatility.
Also, we see that we have an Interest Rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand so watch for volatility and opportunities on pairs like GBPNZD and NZDCAD if we see temporary price action movement against the trend to allow us to enter the market in the direction of the trend.
The USD weakness that we mentioned earlier is boosting the price of Gold, along with Central Bank purchasing, geopolitical events in Israel and Belarus, and volatility in the bond markets.
We won’t be surprised if price action passes the $1900 level this week.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
