We’ve been short on Gold for a few weeks now and we’ve spotted both fundamental and technical opportunities.
This morning, Gold opened higher with a gap to the upside, due to attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and we see this as an opportunity to sell again and let the market “fill the gap”.
Euro weakness continues against currencies like the USD, GBP and CAD.
One of the biggest fundamental problems with the EUR is the poor COVID vaccine distribution which will impede economic recovery compared to other economic regions.
If we look at EURUSD on the daily chart, for example, we see that we may have a long way to fall if other major economies do better than Europe.
Last week’s US Non-Farm Payroll report was better than expected and USD strength has driven EURUSD lower.
Also, this week we have a lot of economic news which will affect the EUR like Employment Change and GDP tomorrow, and an Interest Rate decision and press conference Thursday.
The Bank of Canada will also be announcing an Interest Rate decision Wednesday with Employment Change Friday.
The Canadian Dollar is stronger against all other currencies based on the increasing price of crude.
As we mentioned earlier, yesterday’s drone strike in Saudi Arabia had WTI and Brent Crude opening with a gap so let’s see if the market can fill this gap as well.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.