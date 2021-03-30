Last week we looked at the crash of the NZD and, as we expected, a bit of patience gave us some opportunities.
On NZDUSD we see the obvious reversal and the Stochastic Oscillator was well oversold and reversed to the upside on the daily chart.
But, if you caught our fundamentals video yesterday you’d know that the USD is strong so the trade we preferred was the EURNZD.
EURNZD reversed from a key level and the Stochastic Oscillator was well into overbought territory and reversed giving us a great entry point and we see the downtrend continuing.
Last week, as well we advised you to look at a short on Gold and we did, in fact, break out of this descending triangle yesterday and is still falling and the next key level below is $1680.
If we zoom out to the weekly chart, we can see just how dramatic the fall in XAUUSD has been.
We see WTI and Brent Crude trying to break resistance in this ascending triangle with the next key level above at over $63.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.