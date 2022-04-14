The Great Britain Pound (GBP) inched higher against the U.S. Dollar (USD) on Thursday (April 14, 2022), increasing the price of the GBPUSD to more than 1.3100, ahead of the release of the U.S. Retail Sales news. The technical bias remains bearish since the pair printed a lower low in the recent downside move.
Technical analysis
As of this writing, the GBPUSD strengthens around 1.3140. The pair might face some resistance near the given price levels if the price increases.
Short term resistance
1.3154 – the major horizontal resistance.
1.3194 – high of March 10, 2022.
1.3268 - the 38.2% Fibonacci Level.
GBP/USD Daily Chart Source – MetaTrader4
On the downside, the pair might find some support near the listed price levels.
Short term support
1.3080 – the low of March 30, 2022.
1.3000 – the psychological number.
1.2971 – the major horizontal support.
US Retail Sales news
The U.S. Census Bureau is set to release numbers for the Retail Sales today (April 14, 2022). As per economists, the U.S. Retail Sales registered a reading of 0.6% in March compared to 0.3% in the month before.
Retail sales data reflect net receipts retail stores in the United States. The change in retail sales data is expressed in percentages and suggests possible consumer spending patterns in the upcoming months.
A high reading for the U.S. Retail Sales data is generally considered positive (or bullish) for the USD, suggesting a bearish market for the GBP/USD and vice versa.
Conclusion
Given the price movements of the pair over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the GBPUSD pair was bought at around 1.3080. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.
