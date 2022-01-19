The Great Britain Pound (GBP) inched higher against the U.S. Dollar (USD) on Wednesday (January 19, 2022), increasing the price of the GBPUSD pair to more than 1.3600, ahead of the release of the U.K.'s Consumer Price Index (CPI) news.

Technical analysis

As of this writing, the GBPUSD strengthens around 1.3605. Should the price continue to increase, the pair might face some resistance near the given price levels;

Short term resistance

1.3624 – The major horizontal resistance.

1.3661 – High of January 18, 2022.

1.3700 – The psychological number.

GBPUSD Daily Chart Source – MetaTrader4

The pair might face some support near the listed price levels on the downside.

Short term support

1.3568 – The low of October 12, 2021.

1.3536 –The major horizontal support.

1.3500 – The psychological number.

The UK Consumer Price Index news

The National Statistics, U.K anticipates releasing numbers for the Consumer Price Index (annual) today. According to the average estimate of economists, the CPI registered a reading of 5.2% in December compared to the 5.1% in the same month last year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the National Statistics compares the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of services and goods. The CPI measures the inflation rate and changes in upcoming purchasing patterns.

Generally speaking, a higher reading is considered bullish for the GBP, while a low number is considered bearish (or bearish).

Conclusion

Given the price movements of the pair over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the GBPUSD pair was bought at around 1.3568. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.