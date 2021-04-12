We have seen GBP weakness during the last week but we see great optimism from the UK, in the short and long term, as the economy is starting to open up today with many businesses attempting to return to normal.
Also, the UK vaccine effort has been very successful and we know that once travel restrictions are eased the UK economy should be one of the quicker ones to recover.
Also, watch out tomorrow for GDP and Manufacturing data which will give us a good idea if the UK economy is on the right track.
We are expecting no change from New Zealand regarding Interest Rates from the Reserve bank of New Zealand on Wednesday.
You may remember we looked at how to trade the recent crash of the NZD and, as expected, we see recovery.
Interest Rate decisions almost always cause volatility and we will take a look at NZDUSD from the technical perspective tomorrow.
We looked at the NASDAQ last week and, as expected, we had a nice recovery, but we still haven’t hit the highs of February as many other Indices have hit record highs already.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.