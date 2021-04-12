We have seen GBP weakness during the last week but we see great optimism from the UK, in the short and long term, as the economy is starting to open up today with many businesses attempting to return to normal.

Also, the UK vaccine effort has been very successful and we know that once travel restrictions are eased the UK economy should be one of the quicker ones to recover.

Also, watch out tomorrow for GDP and Manufacturing data which will give us a good idea if the UK economy is on the right track.

We are expecting no change from New Zealand regarding Interest Rates from the Reserve bank of New Zealand on Wednesday.

You may remember we looked at how to trade the recent crash of the NZD and, as expected, we see recovery.

Interest Rate decisions almost always cause volatility and we will take a look at NZDUSD from the technical perspective tomorrow.

We looked at the NASDAQ last week and, as expected, we had a nice recovery, but we still haven’t hit the highs of February as many other Indices have hit record highs already.