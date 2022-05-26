The Euro (EUR) rose against the U.S. Dollar (USD) on May 26, 2022, increasing the price of the EURUSD pair to more than 1.0680, ahead of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product news release. The technical bias seems bearish since the pair printed a lower low in the recent downside move.

Technical analysis

As of this writing, the EURUSD strengthens around 1.0682. Should the price rise further, the pair might face resistance near the listed price level.

Short-term resistance

1.0756 - the major horizontal resistance.

1.0800 - the psychological number.

1.0831 - the upper trendline arm.

Image Source - MetaTrader4

On the downside, the EURUSD pair might find support near given price levels.

Short-term support

1.0618 - the major horizontal support.

1.0592 - the of May 09, 2022.

1.0500 - the psychological number.

US Gross Domestic Product news

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release the U.S. Gross Domestic Product numbers today (May 26, 2022). According to economists, the Gross Domestic Product recorded reading was -1.4% in May 2022, compared to the reading of -1.4% in the same month the year before.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis measures the total value of all products, services, and structures produced in the respective period. GDP new is a critical indicator since it helps economists estimate economic activity showing the GDP growth or diminishing rate over time.

Generally speaking, a higher-than-expected figure is considered bullish for the USD, suggesting a bearish market for the EURUSD pair.

Conclusion

Considering the price movements of the pair over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the pair was sold around 1.0756. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.