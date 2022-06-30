We’ve just closed out the first half of 2022 and it wasn’t pretty. The S&P 500 is down 20% year to date, the NASDAQ down 30% year to date, currencies have been hit hard against the US dollar , and bitcoin has been slammed, down 60% year to date.

