NZD has plummeted overnight based on a new COVID Delta case in Aukland and the news is that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will not be raising Interest Rates tomorrow.
This has left NZDUSD at this key level of support.
If you are looking for a possible reversal of NZD then the place to look is AUDNZD.
Price action has been trending down since the beginning of June but we need to see a bounce off the upper trend line and confirmation from an indicator like the Stochastic Oscillator.
If you watched yesterday’s video, we pointed out the strength of JPY and we see that price action has broken support.
Pairs like USDJPY which had been trending down since June, still have room to move to the downside.
Also, from yesterday’s video, the price of WTI broke the neckline of this Double Top, came close to this level of support, then reversed.
Price action now seems to be forming a descending triangle so we will monitor the situation.
Speaking of Descending Triangles, the one few spotted last week on the Nikkei has just returned to support.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1750 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has remained under pressure amid the broad risk-off market mood. Investors fear early Fed tapering, China's techlash and the Delta covid variant. US Retail Sales are set to show moderation in July.
GBP/USD bears push pair toward 1.38, dismissing upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38, down on the day. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Nevertheless, the dollar continues benefiting from safe-haven flows ahead of a speech by the Fed's Powell.
XAU/USD eyes $1,800 ahead of US Retail Sales/Powell’s speech
Gold seesaws around the key SMA hurdle after a four-day recovery. US dollar cheers safe-haven bid despite unchanged Treasury yields. Covid, geopolitics and central banks are all against the optimists.
Axie Infinity price awaits a 26% breakout
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.