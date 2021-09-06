We see USD weakness on all pairs except the safe-have pairs like CHF and JPY.
Last week’s Non-Farm Payrolls were bad news for the US economy but the US Federal Reserve will probably not make a final decision about Bond Tapering until it sees next month’s NFP data.
In the meantime, they will be concentrating on Inflation to see if it is transitory, so watch for the financial news on this.
One of our strongest currencies is AUD against every other counterpart.
We will look again at AUD pairs tomorrow, from the technical side, so if you want to trade AUD, confirm your key levels on every chart.
Also, watch out tomorrow for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Interest Rate Decision where they may announce that they will postpone their tapering plan, which will cause volatility and create opportunities for us.
The Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank will also be announcing Interest Rates this week so watch for volatility during the speeches as well.
During these news events, we look for counter-trend price action moves with which to open trades in the direction of the trend.
We see the best opportunities this week with EUR as we see EUR strength against USD, CHF and JPY, but weakness against AUD and NZD.
Speaking of CAD, we can clearly see the inverse correlation between USDCAD and WTI as both are at key levels and we see US Oil weaker based on lower prices offered by Saudi Arabia to its Asian customers.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
