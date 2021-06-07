We often get asked, “What is the difference between the US Non-Farm Payrolls and the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls?”
Well, ADP is a private payroll company and their very good figures from last week saw a big jump in the USD.
However, the US Government’s figures were quite different, sending the USD weaker.
This wild movement in price action may be a clue to get back into the short trades on pairs like AUDUSD, NZDUSD and EURUSD and we will look at these tomorrow from the technical side.
Be aware, however, that there is a lot of EUR economic news this week with Employment Change and GDP tomorrow and an Interest Rate decision Thursday.
The Bank of Canada will announce their Interest Rate decision Wednesday and we see consolidation against the USD.
This gives us a good opportunity for range trading if that is your style.
Just be aware that the increasing price of Crude Oil should make CAD stronger.
However, if we see progress in the Iranian nuclear deal this week, and a hint that sanctions may be lifted, we may see Crude Oil supply predictions go higher and a potential drop in price.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
