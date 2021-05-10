Last week’s Non-Farm Payroll report dramatically missed analysts’s expectations which made the USD very weak against most currencies like the Pound, AUD and EUR.
You will note, on many charts, that price has passed some key levels and many market players see further USD weakness.
Gold, which we trade as a pair against the USD, was also very strong and we will take a look at this tomorrow from the technical side.
GBPUSD was also very bullish based on the bad US data but also on very positive election results from the UK this past weekend.
GBP was stronger against all other currencies, especially the JPY, and we will look for technical opportunities on these tomorrow as well.
But, in the meantime, watch your economic calendars for potential volatility and opportunities on GBP with 3 speeches by the Governor of the Bank of England and Wednesday’s Manufacturing Production and GDP results.
Also, watch for Wednesday’s Crude Oil Inventories Change as a cyberattack has shut down a major US pipeline and caused WTI to open with a price gap this week.
Better news on this pipeline will cause prices to fall and perhaps to “Fill the Gap”.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high near 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.