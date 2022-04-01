Outlook: We get nonfarm payrolls today, expected down around 480-490,000 from the wild 678,000 in Feb, but still the 11th month over 400,000, which the WSJ reports is “the longest such stretch of growth in records dating back to 1939.

The unemployment rate is quickly approaching the February 2020 pre-pandemic rate of 3.5%, which was a 50-year low.” We also get the manufacturing ISM this morning.

Despite the Fed saying clearly and repeatedly that it cares more about inflation than about payrolls, many traders are planning the trade the data this morning. We continue to say trading the data is a fool’s game, because even if you forecast the data correctly, crowd behavior can create surplus volatility out of thin air–and the price can blow through your stop to some catastrophic level. We should trade only with an expectation of gain and the customary extra choppiness on big data days lowers that expectation tremendously.

Note that after so many Feds said they might favor 50 bp at the May meeting, the market now gives it a 71% probability. It was zero on March 1.

The Atlanta Fed has a nowcast of 1.3%, from 0.9% on March 24. The factors behind the gain are a less-bad real gross private domestic investment growth (to -1.2% from -5.8%) but a clip from real personal consumption expenditures growth from 4.2 percent to 3.9 percent. We get another Atlanta Fed GDPNow today. Morgan Stanley revised the GDP forecast for Q1 to 2.8%, also down a bit on consumer spending. But see the chart from WolfStreet–the American consumer is spending heroically, inflation or not. It’s especially noteworthy because real incomes minus government handouts are not keeping pace.

This data shows the rumors of stagflation/recession in the US are greatly exaggerated. One analyst points out that you can make dozens of yield curves beyond the standard 2/10, and by his count, only 8% of all yield curves are currently inverted. More than 50% of them have inverted ahead of past recessions.

Something else worth noting–the Tankan might be coming back as an important indicator for Japan. We always look at it, but in recent years it has failed to offer much insight. This time it contains an expectation of rising inflation that is completely new. The sources, of course, are Covid, supply chains, commodity prices. But whatever the cause, for the first time in donkey’s years the Tankan respondents are expecting rising inflation. Nothing like 5-8% in the West, but something that might end over two decades of deflation. That’s a big deal.

Morgan Stanley writes the inflation outlook at the all-enterprises level is 1.8% y/y in 12 months and the 5-year is 1.6% y/y. The BoJ has a trimmed mean of just 1% now. “If corporate and household expectations continue rising, we think a process of workers and unions requesting high wage hikes and corporate management accepting the requests is likely to be realized in Japan too. We believe current inflation is not just a temporary event driven by higher crude oil prices and might continue sticking for the time being.”

The mind boggles at the prospect of the MoF/BoJ abandoning curve control and joining the rest of G7 in the trend toward higher rates. It’s not on the agenda now or anytime soon, and in fact most are expecting some fiscal boosting in the form of a new budget. But if and when it happens, Japan’s place will change dramatically. We tend to see Japan’s massive surplus of debt as okay because only 7% of it gets sold to foreigners, while Japanese investment overseas is epic. What happens when Japan rejoins the developed country crowd? Mr. Kuroda probably wishes for a little more time at 125 to recover some trade advantage.

For the near term, but which we mean the first three days of next week, we expect the dollar to recover some of its safe-haven polish, but mostly because the euro is set to test old lows as nerves fray awaiting Putin’s next move.

Tidbit 1: We got a copy of the IMF report on reserves earlier this week; now that it has hit the front page of the FT, we have to address it. We don’t want to, because as far as we can tell, the dollar will keep its top reserve status through thick and thin for as long as the current financial system is operational.

And indeed the IMF report repeats and repeats the dollar’s top position is not going away any time soon. That hasn’t stopped the gloomsters from saying the paper does say the dollar’s status is threatened, presumably because they read the title and not the paper. The IMF Working Paper is titled “The Stealth Erosion of Dollar Dominance” and runs 42 pages. One of the authors is Barry Eichengreen, and if you are going to read anything on currencies by any economist, he’s your guy.

The percentage going to dollars will wax and wane, most recently from 70% to 60%, but the basic principle is sound–the dollar is the primary reserve currency because it’s freely convertible, has far more issuance and liquidity than the next five contenders combined, has sound financial institutions and the rule of law, and the US has never defaulted and hardly ever imposes controls, and then only on miscreants.

This time the dollar is supposed to be losing ground to emerging market currencies with high yields and the emergence of “small currency blocs based on trade between separate groups of countries.” Winners include the Australian dollar and the Canadian dollar, but even there the share is miniscule. China managed to gain a mere 3% of global central bank reserves.

Tidbit: There is some uninformed chatter about why the ruble has recovered to about 82 with a 24-hour low of 75.55 (yesterday around 9:30 am) from the horrendous 154.25 worst case price on March 7. This takes the ruble back to where it was before the invasion of Ukraine at 75.95 at the low on Feb 14.

It must mean “sanctions do not work,” or something. No.

It means the Russian central bank is run by a smart cookie (who tried to resign but Putin bullied her into staying). The ruble recovered due to three intervention methods. First, nobody can sell stocks to get rubles to transfer into any other currency. Second, revenues from the sale of oil and gas and everything else are surrendered to the central bank and converted to rubles. Demand up, price up.

Throughout history, merchants have been required to turn over foreign currency earnings. This is not new. It usually comes, however, with the ability to buy foreign currency to acquire goods or assets abroad, sometimes needing a license. That would involve selling rubles to get the foreign currency, and the central bank refuses to give permission for those trades. Stifle that, and it’s a one-way street into rubles with no exit.

Third, as the WSJ reported recently, Russians can withdraw only a tiny amount from foreign currency accounts and banks are forbidden to sell any FX to anyone for the next six months. Western banks with accounts at counterparty banks in Russia are equally hobbled and unwilling to jeopardize their “relationship” by even asking to convert rubles to foreign currencies for their own or client accounts. If you can’t sell it but only buy it and you force people to buy it, of course it goes up.

Bottom line, there is no sentiment involved. We can presume that many Russian businesses and individuals would prefer to buy stuff from abroad, including luxury goods from Europe, as well as invest in foreign markets. They are not allowed to do so. To attribute a favorable attitude toward the ruble under these circumstances is just plain silly. And this is being recognized. The dollar is already rising again.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

