Share:

Asia market update: Weaker CN Services PMI alongside NZ commodity prices falling; More on CN rare earths export restrictions; Equities fall; Traders looking ahead to tonight’s FOMC Minutes & Fri US jobs data.

General trend

- New Zealand commodity prices unexpectedly fell -2.3%, with the Report publishers noting softer demand for commodities being by shaped by China’s slowdown.

- NZ bond yields rise ahead of syndicate pricing [New Zealand Debt Management [debt agency] to price Apr 2033 bond syndicate tomorrow. [Note; Syndication of NZ$3-5B is an order of magnitude bigger than the usual weekly NZ$400M bone issue]. Initial price guidance is 4 to 7 basis points over the 15 May 2032 nominal bond].

- China Services PMI recorded its weakest print since Jan of this year.

- CNPBOC again set a significantly stronger Yuan fix than the USD/CNH market levels, this time by >400 pips.

- USD/SGD jumped +0.2% to the 135 handle as Singapore MAS reported a record loss for the year of >-$30B (v -S$7B y/y).

- Following up from yesterday’s China MOFCOM announcement of export restrictions on gallium and germanium (rare earths that are crucial for chips, phones, EVs, solar and space technology), from August foreign entities must apply for permission to export these minerals.

- The English translation of the China Ministry of Commerce announcement is available here, which includes a precise list of minerals targeted.

- Against falling stock prices in China, rare earth miners Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium 600497.CN as well as Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industrial 002428.CN hit the 10% daily up-limit at the start of trading.

- "China has hit the American trade restrictions where it hurts," said the Chair of a global mining association.

- There might be corporate and government responses to the China restrictions from the US after the July 4th holiday.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- In interesting timing, Japan semiconductor stocks rose as a top US broker raised their outlook [Renesas jumped as much as 4.1%, to the highest since Aug. 2008. It is not clear if the report was completed and published before yesterday’s announcement of China rare earth export restrictions].

- In Japan equities largest Nikkei component Fast Retailing fell -2.65% after disappointing Jun sales reported A/H last night.

- The Japan Labor Confederation (Rengo) confirmed the Avg 2023 wage hike was the largest rise since 1993.

- All Asia equity markets down today on light trading, led by Hang Seng -1.3% with HK Tech -1.1% and HK mainland prop -2.2%.

- US equity FUTs slightly down.

- FOMC Minutes tonight. Having heard from all the Fed speakers including Chair Powell recently, will there be any surprises revealed?

- Foxconn June sales due today around 3:30am ET.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Wed night – FOMC Minutes.

- Thu – AU Balance of Trade, Samsung Q2 prelim guidance.

- Thu night – US ISM Services PMI & JOLTS.

- Fri night US non-farm payrolls & unemployment.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,275.

- Australia Jun Final Services PMI: 50.3 v 50.7 prelim (confirms 3rd month of expansion).

- Speculation 'mounts' to Australia Dept of Finance Sec Jenny Wilkinson as replacement for RBA Gov Lowe.

- Australia Fin Min Katy Gallagher: Australia not expected to enter recession; RBA decision to pause "Welcome news".

- Australia sells A$700M vs. A$700M indicated in 4.50% Apr 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.9913% v 3.3617% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.71x v 4.11x prior.

- New Zealand Jun ANZ Commodity Price M/M: -2.3% v 0.3% prior.

- New Zealand commodity prices shaped by China slowdown - ANZ Commodity Price Index analysis.

- New Zealand's working-age population jumps by~89.4K in 12 months, easing wage pressures - Statistics New Zealand.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 19,355.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,240.

- Hong Kong Jun PMI (whole economy): 50.3 v 50.6 prior (6th straight expansion).

- China JUN CAIXIN PMI services: 53.9 V 56.2E (6th straight expansion, but weakest since Jan 2023).

- China Former Vice Commerce Min Wei Jianguo: China's recent export restrictions on rare earths for chip-making materials is "just a start".

- Global Times Editorial: China metal export curbs are a warning to US and its allies.

- China Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry [002428.CN] trades limit up.

- TTN Research Alert: Summary to date of China export restrictions on crucial rare earths, gallium and germanium.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1968 v 7.2046 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY212B v drains CNY217B prior.

- China National Defense Ministry: asks US to immediately stop selling arms to Taiwan.

- China Pres Xi reportedly warned Russia Pres Putin against a nuclear attack in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow in Mar 2023.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.8% at 33,165.

- Japan Jun Final Services PMI: 54.0 v 54.2e (confirms 9th month of expansion).

- Japan Labor Confederation Rengo: Avg 2023 wage hike was 3.58% [largest rise since 1993; BOJ has a 2.0% inflation target.

- Japan to prepare to start the release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant as early as August; Receives approval from IAEA.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,593.

- South Korea Industry Min: Cannot rule out possibility of expansion of China's export controls to other items; Sees limited impact from China's curbs.

- South Korea Jun Foreign Reserves: $421.5B v $421.0B prior (update).

- South Korea Fin Services Comm: To allow new players in banking for first time in 30 years.

Other Asia

- Thailand Jun CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.0%e (2nd straight month with annual pace below target range).

- Thailand Commerce Ministry: Cuts 2023 headline inflation (CPI) 1.0-2.0%.

- Philippines Jun CPI Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.5%e (14th month above target).

- Philippine PSA: Inflation slowing but rice price gains a risk.

- Philippines Central Bank (BSP): Inflation will remain elevated in near-term [comments after Jun CPI data].

- Singapore May Retail Sales M/M: -0.2% v +0.5% prior; Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9%e.

- Singapore Jun PMI (whole economy): 54.1 v 54.5 prior (4th straight expansion).

- Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Chief Menon: Not switching away from inflation-fighting mode; cuts 2023 all-items CPI forecast to 4.5-5.5%; posts S$30.8B loss for FY23 [record loss].

North America

- Markets closed for July 4th holiday.

- US Treasury Sec Yellen has a scheduled trip to China between July 6-9th [Thurs-Sun].

Europe

- Germany Econ Min Habeck: Germany would have a big problem if China extends its export curbs to lithium.

- EU response to China rare earth export restrictions: Concerned these restrictions are unrelated in need to protect global peace.

- German Rhine river's choke point Kaub low water levels of ~125cm (v 350cm in May and 115cm y/y) despite recent rains said to be still preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded.

- EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell's trip to China planned next week reportedly was postponed by China.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -0.4%; ASX 200 -0.3%; Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.5% ; Kospi -0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0868-1.0891 ; JPY 144.38-144.65 ; AUD 0.6675-0.6699 ; NZD 0.6186-0.6207.

- Gold flat at $1,933/oz; Crude Oil +1.69% at $70.96/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.7690/lb.