The second half has picked up where the first one left off, as stocks fall and the dollar rises.
Stocks in the red as second half begins
“The losses of the first half do not seem to have created any immediate desire to buy the dip it seems. An initial recovery for US markets from the lows of the morning has given way to more losses, and even the prospect of a long weekend in the US hasn’t tempted the dip buyers in. There is a growing unease about the summer, especially with a potentially very gloomy Q2 earnings season nearly upon us. It really does look like we have another big leg lower before this bear market is done.”
Dollar nearly back at June highs
“Given the pessimism that seems to prevail at present, it is hardly surprising that the dollar is enjoying fresh safe haven flows. Even without strong inflation the greenback has plenty to recommend it as thoughts turn to global recession, but the solidly of price rises means that the dollar’s appeal is as strong as it was at the beginning of the year.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds, steadies above 1.0400
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and reclaimed 1.0400 during the American trading hours on Friday with the US Dollar Index retreating from the multi-week high it set at above 105.60. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to close the week in negative territory.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.2050 area, looks to post weekly losses
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2050 area after having dropped to 1.1976 earlier in the day. The pair is still down more than 1% on the day with safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets following the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold rebounds above $1,800 as US yields fall sharply
Gold has regained its traction and recovered above $1,800 after having slumped to a multi-month low below $1,790. Following the dismal PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6% on the day, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Why traders are rushing to exit positions on Cardano’s ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price has had its performance review as the summer kicks off. ADA bulls are returning home with not-that-good a scorecard, and the underperformance could cut short holiday funding for the cryptocurrency.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!