Asia market update: Quieter day on markets; Traders eye US Fed Powell testimony Tue night and US non-Farm Payrolls Fri night; Lowe to speak on Wed.

General trend

- Asian markets edged up after the prior mixed session.

- Hang Seng strongly up over +1% during the session, perhaps encouraged by positive oil and gas reporting from the likes of Yankuang Energy Group (1171.HK).

- RBA increased rates by 25bps as expected to 3.6% [a 10th consecutive increase and record cash rate not seen since June 2012].

- But markets noticed the more dovish comments.

- Does today’s RBA statement imply less odds of a terminal cash rate equal to >4.0%?

- RBA Governor Lowe speaks tomorrow at the Australia AFR 2023 Business Summit in Sydney.

- US equity FUTs were slightly up during Asia – also looking ahead to Powell.

- Further Central Bank data to come this week:

- US Fed’s Powell’s semi-annual testimony to Congress across Wed & Thu nights.

- Canada’s BOC rate decision on Wed night.

- Japan’s BOJ policy meeting on Friday (Gov Kuroda’s final policy review before retirement).

- Taiwan Semi might issue monthly sales this week.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,315.

- (AU) Australia Jan Trade Balance (A$): 11.7B v 12.3Be.

- (AU) Australia PM Albanese speaks at AFR Summit in Sydney: National energy grid is out of date, gas essential during transition; Other matters.

- (NZ) New Zealand Treasury: Impact of Cyclone Gabrielle rebuild adding 1% to GDP is a "reasonable assumption".

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$4.0B in new May 2030 bond via syndication; yield to maturity 4.71%.

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,320.

- (HK) Hang Seng opens flat at 20,606.

- (CN) China Jan-Feb trade balance: $116.9B V $82.5BE; imports and exports decline for the first time since 2020.

- (CN) According to analysts the China PBOC could cut the RRR - China Securities Daily.

- (CN) China NDRC holds meeting on China debt cross-border supervision.

- (CN) China Foreign Min Qin: China and Russia should trade in efficient and safe currency.

- (CN) China said to create a new govt agency to centralize the management of its data stores; New agency to set and enforce new data-related rules - US financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B v CNY7.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos; Net drains CNY478B v drains CNY329B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9156 v 6.8951 prior.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.1% at 28,202.

- (JP) Japan Jan labor cash earnings Y/Y: 0.8% V 1.9%E.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min: Nothing concrete on Japan-South Korea Finance Track Agreement [asked about resumption of FX Swap arrangements].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Feb FX Reserves: $1.23T v $1.25T prior.

Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,457.

- (KR) South Korea Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.4% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.4%e.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Inflation rate to fall below 4.5% in Mar; reiterates too early to discuss rate cut.

- (KR) South Korea and Japan reportedly consider summit meeting next week – press.

- (KR) South Korea to halt process of WTO complaint against Japan while discussing export curbs with Japan; To begin trade talks with Japan on relaxing 2019 export curbs – press.

- (KR) North Korea Foreign Ministry: US South Korea military actions have gone too far - KCNA.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Defense Minister: Not aware of ROC Pres Tsai meeting with US House Speaker McCarthy; But if China makes a move our military's role is to fight - financial press.

- (PH) Philippines Feb CPI Y/Y: 8.6% v 8.9%e (10th month above target).

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP): Reiterates prepared to adjust monetary settings as needed [follows Feb CPI data].

North America

- (US) Market Close Summary: Gains give back ground as investors await Powell.

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA): TikTok causes me real concern along with a list of China's recent actions - CNBC.

- (US) Senators Warner (D-VA) and Thune (R-SD) to announce bill on Tues [Mar 7th] that will address the threat posed by technology from foreign ‘adversaries’ [including TikTok] - Press.

Europe

- (AT) ECB's Holzmann (Austria): Calls for four more 50bps interest rate hikes by July 2023 [**Note: implies 4.50% terminal rate v 4.00% currently expected by markets].

- (EU) Eurozone Jan Retail Sales M/M: 0.3% V 0.6%E; Y/Y: -2.3% V -1.8%E.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0693-1.0676 ; JPY 136.17-135.83 ; AUD 0.6748-0.6692 ;NZD 0.6215-0.6188.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,853/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $80.69/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.0728/lb.