In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Oil trades are low and staying close to crucial horizontal supports.
Gold stops the rise and bounces off a first important resistance – 1780 USD/oz.
GBPJPY bounces sharply after falling down from the symmetric triangle pattern.
DAX defends the 13350 points support.
GBPUSD continues trading inside of the flag. In the long-term, a breakout to the downside seems more probable.
EURJPY bounces off an absolutely crucial support on the 50% Fibonacci and does that with a very handsome hammer on the daily chart.
USDJPY bounces of 131.5 and seems like a comeback to a main, bullish trend.
