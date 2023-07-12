Share:

Markets

US equities traded higher on Wednesday as investors reacted favourably to a better-than-expected CPI reading for June.

The miss on the US CPI report, as the Year-ended headline was down to 3%, core at 4.8%, were the key drivers of higher equities and lower bonds.

Slowing inflation should help persuade the Federal Reserve it has raised rates enough, thereby easing funding cost pressure on companies and their shares alike.

In rates, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped 0.12 percentage points to 3.86 as more traders board the one-and-done bus, now betting that the Fed's next hike will be their last

The dollar sold off hard as the first of two key pieces of the weaker dollar narrative fell into place.

Oil is higher as rates relief, one of the oil market’s biggest hindrances finally appears to be easing.

While there have been fits and starts to the Fed's fight against persistent inflation, notably when core inflation stopped falling in the first half of this year— and we remain well above the Fed's 2% inflation target, the latest CPI temperature gauge does give increased confidence that more enduring progress is being made, especially as some of the more stubborn pockets, like used car prices and shelter costs, deflate. Indeed air is starting to come out of the US inflation balloon quickly.

If investors get more comfortable with the idea, as does the Fed, that the tightening process is in its final innings, the combination of slowing inflation and the potential end of this Fed hiking cycle, set against an economy characterized by low unemployment and solid growth, could drive the S&P 500 performance much higher.

Thursday brings another piece of the inflation montage with the June PPI release. It also brings a soft start to the 2Q23 earnings season, which will start in earnest on Friday and add further insight into how Corporate America is handling the inflation-growth dynamic.

Forex

Time to sell the US dollar.

With the disinflation process in the US well underway, the first of two major pieces of the weaker US dollar puzzle has fallen into place. But the next dollar driver to push EURUSD +1.1500 is a dovish Fed pivot acknowledging that the hiking cycle is done and the next move would be the rate cut variety.

Oil

Oil is higher as the US dollar index plunged 1.2% against a basket of foreign currencies, settling at a 15-month low of 100.193. Oil is bought and sold worldwide in US dollars, therefore, a cheaper greenback makes crude more attractive to foreign buyers.

The precipitous decline in the greenback helped the market shrug off a bearish inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, showing domestic crude oil supplies spiked 5.9 million bbl last week compared with expectations for inventories to have declined by a modest 100,000 bbl.