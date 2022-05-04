One of the most highly anticipated FOMC Policy Meetings of Q2, 2022 is finally here with a super-sized rate hike likely on the cards.
Almost seven weeks after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in the pandemic era, the central bank is set to hold its third pivotal meeting of the year as monetary policymakers struggle to contain rapidly surging inflation.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points in what would be the biggest interest hike since 1994. The FOMC is also likely to unveil plans for further ‘aggressive’ rate hikes in the upcoming months – with economists now worried about the prospect of a recession at a time when consumer prices are already rising at their fastest pace in four decades.
The outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, will inevitably kick-off a snowball effect that in turn lays out path for other central banks across the world to follow.
Next up this week will be The Bank of England, who traders anticipate will lift rates to the highest in 13 years. Elsewhere, the European Central Bank might not be far behind with an announcement of their first rate hike in over a decade.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.