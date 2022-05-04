One of the most highly anticipated FOMC Policy Meetings of Q2, 2022 is finally here with a super-sized rate hike likely on the cards.

Almost seven weeks after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in the pandemic era, the central bank is set to hold its third pivotal meeting of the year as monetary policymakers struggle to contain rapidly surging inflation.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points in what would be the biggest interest hike since 1994. The FOMC is also likely to unveil plans for further ‘aggressive’ rate hikes in the upcoming months – with economists now worried about the prospect of a recession at a time when consumer prices are already rising at their fastest pace in four decades.

The outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, will inevitably kick-off a snowball effect that in turn lays out path for other central banks across the world to follow.

Next up this week will be The Bank of England, who traders anticipate will lift rates to the highest in 13 years. Elsewhere, the European Central Bank might not be far behind with an announcement of their first rate hike in over a decade.

