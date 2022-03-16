The most highly antipated FOMC Meeting of 2022 and quite possibly the most important monetary policy decision in Jerome Powell’s career is finally here – as the central bank prepares to announce its first interest rate hike since 2015.
Historically, precious metal prices have performed extremely well during Fed-rate-hike cycles. The last one ran from December 2015 to December 2018, when the Fed hiked its federal-funds rate nine consecutive times for 225 basis points total! Yet, Gold prices surged anyway.
Ultimately, if inflation keeps rising, but interest rate hikes are so far below that rise, you have negative real interest rates.
And that presents a very bullish backdrop for precious metal prices.
While precious metal prices may initially weaken as the Fed kicks off its rate hike cycle. This drop will mark the bottom and present a very attractive buying opportunity before prices take-off again.
To quote Goldman Sachs, “they have never seen the commodities markets this bullish before”.
Right now, Gold prices are in wait-and-see mode, which indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now, is which way.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions.
NZD/USD bulls brace an upside after a pullback near 0.6820
The NZD/USD is inching higher after hitting a low of 0.6767 as the demand for the risk-sensitive assets have jumped sharply. The major has printed a fresh weekly high at 0.6844 and is expected to continue its strength going forward.
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.