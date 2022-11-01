Markets
Asian stocks advanced as technology shares led a rebound in China's equity market ahead of a much-anticipated policy decision by the US Federal Reserve. MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped as much as 1.4%, set for its biggest gain in almost a week, as dip buyers helped lift China's gauges from multi-year lows.
China reopening chatter is quite broad and highly encouraging, although looking at price action, traders are discounting a full snap reopening. The consensus among the street has been that any change before year-end would become apparent in the first couple of weeks following the party congress.
Ahead of speculation today, the overwhelming consensus for a reopening was Q2 2023 (unclear whether that has moved materially). But if we get a political nod to ease out of Covid -zero in Q1 2023, that would be sufficiently positive to drive a substantial global "risk- on" move.
Forex
The FOMC meeting tomorrow could be decisive since the markets have revolved around a FED pivot the last couple of weeks. So, the million-dollar question for FX traders is, will the Fed push back on market pricing? Or will they acknowledge and potentially sign a slowing in hikes? With all the pivot noise, it feels like a make-or-break situation for the USD and critical for the Greenback's path going into year-end.
But at the end of the day, with a tight labour market and CPI still hot, why would the Fed pivot?
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.