Outlook: All we get today of real importance is eurozone inflation and later, US consumer sentiment in the University of Michigan survey. We dislike its prominence among the commentariat because it covers so few respondents, only 430 persons (of whom it asks as many as 50 questions). We do not doubt the statistical competence, just the number of persons, who are chosen at random from cell phone numbers.

Traders are starting to write down the likely terminal rate among the majors now that we have, or might have, the Fed at 5.75%, up from the 5.25% predicted at the March meeting. Next week it’s the BoE’s turn, likely a hike by 25 bp to 4.75% and analysts expecting lot more, with a 6% ending rate the likely one. For its part, the ECB is expected to stop at 4%. The UK has a bigger problem than the US or eurozone, with wages rising more and inflation higher in the first place.

See the Reuters table showing the current state of affairs. It’s immediately obvious that the relative rates are not the FX price determinant. And they are certainly not the determinant of equity prices, which are rallying as though the central banks were cutting, not hiking. Traders are more impressed by the decent growth—not a recession!—than by clear warnings of rate hikes to come. Even the recession in the eurozone is pretty tame.

Two things: first, not everyone is convinced the US will get a soft landing. Reuters reports that “Economists at Bank of America this week scrapped their prediction for a U.S. downturn this year. But they also warned, in a research note, that further Fed hikes could renew banking sector stress and spark a credit crunch, particularly harming the small businesses that contribute about 50% of U.S. employment.” Grumpy old fogies or wise forecasters?

Second, the central banks in general and the Fed is particular have failed to convince traders that they really will go that far, which accounts, partially, for the dollar rout yesterday. The CME FedWatch tool shows a mere 8.3% probability of the 5.50-5.75% Fed outlook actually occurring by the Dec meeting. Now that’s a slap in the face.

Presumably the reasoning is that a slowdown and a credit crunch will turn the Fed chicken. But if we get a slowdown, that means earnings will suffer and so equities should fall, right? A credit crunch can contribute mightily to a slowdown, too, not to mention various institutional re-jiggerings. So if the folks trading Fed finds futures are to be believed, the stock market is going to crash.

Forecast: We were stunned by the wild dollar rout yesterday right after the Fed announced two more rate hikes are likely. The meaning—the market doesn’t believe the Fed, which is an ongoing credibility problem but perhaps a bit more stringent now. Also relative rates are back in the cellar as exchange rate determinants in favor of a generalized risk-on sentiment. That’ makes the AUD gain understandable, even if disregarding China and commodity prices, but tells us nothing about the Swiss franc. Bottom line: we don’t trust the current move. It doesn’t line up with the fundamentals. It’s also excessive, meaning the slope of the price move on the chart is too steep. We expect a pullback next Monday or on the usual day, Tuesday.

Tidbit: Yesterday former prime minister Boris Johnson was found guilty, so to speak, of misleading Parliament about the Covid lockdown parties, aka lying. The FT called it “condemned” and reports he would have faced a 90-day suspension from Parliament had he not already resigned. In fact, he “committed multiple contempts of parliament” and the shame of it might prevent him from seeking office again, assuming shame is in the political mix, and there is no evidence it is. Or his constituents may decide on a recall petition that would trigger an election. The report goes to another committee and the Commons next week.

Like Trump, Boris claims he is the victim of a “political hit job” and “vendetta” by a “kangaroo court.” He says the report was “intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination.” Sound familiar? And in the US we should heed Boris’ assertion he will not go quietly. Like our Giant Ego guy, “… Johnson made it clear on Thursday he would not be going quietly. ‘This report is a charade,’ he said. ‘I was wrong to believe in the committee or its good faith. The terrible truth is that it is not I who has twisted the truth. It is Harriet Harman and her committee.’”

Never mind that the evidence and testimony against him is overwhelming. We have the same thing in the US—overwhelming evidence against Trump, including a dozen statements out of his own mouth that boil down to confessions.

Tidbit 2: The creepy head of the Odey hedge fund was forced to resign after a bombshell report by the FT of sexual workplace misconduct by the founder, Odey himself. The interesting thing is that it was Wall Street firms that were quick to jump ship. The FT reports “The UK’s financial regulator is investigating the firm, which has itself triggered parliamentary scrutiny. Meanwhile, redemptions at several of Odey Asset Management’s funds were restricted this week after key banking partners, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, cut ties with the group.

“The firm fell into particularly dangerous territory when JPMorgan served notice on its agreement to safeguard assets for the hedge fund’s clients as its custodian. Financial Conduct Authority rules dictate that as the outgoing custodian, JPMorgan must find a substitute to take over its role. This could be challenging given other financial institutions have moved quickly to end their relationship with the crisis-hit group.”

If Wall Street firms are quick to be “woke” in the UK, should we imagine they are woke in the US, too? After the Epstein affair (and JP Morgan’s fine), probably yes. That implies support for Trump is gone, if it was ever there. He was actually found guilty of sexual harassment and defamation. He continues to defame the Justice Department and the special prosecutor, but it’s the sex part that is so repellent.

Tidbit: We mostly avoid war stories because they are heart-breaking, but the WSJ has a dandy one today—a video of a Russian soldier surrendering to a Ukrainian drone. Poor guy. That must be a first.

