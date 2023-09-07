Share:

Outlook: Today we get the usual weekly jobless claims and Reuters reminds us, revisions to Q2 labor costs and productivity. Some will be sure to try to make a big deal out of productivity. As for the jobless claims, bah. The market is coming to acknowledge that the labor market is not a reliable indicator of much of anything except itself due to lousy data and lags galore. Pres Biden travels to Delhi for G20—and it’s well over 90 degrees there. At least rich people have air conditioning.

Bloomberg reports “Group of 20 host Narendra Modi is pushing for an agreement among members to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, after a similar proposal was blocked by oil titans Saudi Arabia and Russia in July. Sealing the deal would be a coup for India’s prime minister and boost momentum ahead of the COP28 climate summit due to take place in Dubai later this year.” Bloomberg notes the factories making eco-friendly renewables will be using old-fashioned energy sources, aka the polluting ones.

Caution is the watchword these days, hence some lame retreats on little or no basis. We name this jingle-jangle—a lot less than cacophony but more than melodic (i.e, tidy trending). We had a hefty ISM services PMI but a lousy S&P version. Since most economists prefer the ISM version for reasons we have forgotten, the stock market took a dive and the dollar shone, sort of, mostly.

Bloomberg writes that the ISM services PMI stoked the expectation of another rate hike, with two Feds saying “the Fed may need to tighten more and patience is needed to assess eco data” (Boston chief Collins) and “Central bankers should stick with a plan of one more hike this year” (St. Louis chief Bullard). Bloomberg says bets on a November hike rose to 60%--well, not in the CME FedWatch version, where the probability of a Nov hike was 40.8% last evening and 45.2% this morning.

BTW, Bloomberg’s WIRP function (and Google doesn’t know what WIRP stands for) combines futures and options into its secret model. We think anything that uses options prices is fishy by definition, but since we don’t know the formula, must leave it there.

It’s true that some metrics looked like cooling off but then we got a punch in the nose from the ISM services PMI, bringing into focus the widening gap between the robust US and the struggling UK, Europe and China. Now the question is whether the market is foolish to get so jumpy about services PMI, or it has just returned traders to the message the Fed has been giving all along—pause in Sept, hike in Nov or Dec, depending on data.

We get no fewer than six Fed speakers today, including New York Fed chief John Williams.

Forecast: We continue to expect the dollar to be firm on the higher real rate diff and higher real growth. We do have a problem with new records being set—the highest since x, the biggest number of days of gain since y, etc. These are screaming warnings of a pullback. Traders are getting overloaded with dollars and need to pare positions. We also need to heed the overflow effect from dollar/yen, where fear of intervention is constraining activity. That fear alone or in conjunction with actual intervention could easily set off a dollar sell-off.

The always perspicacious Authers at Bloomberg sees it, too. He notes that the Bloomberg dollar index, which includes EM currencies, too, is staging the best and most convincing rally in years. See the chart. But Japan’s FinMin claims it is close to intervention and even the Mexican peso is losing its carry-trade charm. Caution is called for. Unfortunately, you can’t see a Shock about to hit on always backwards-looking charts.

Tidbit: We neglected yesterday to heed the housebuilding crash in the UK as evidenced by the construction PMI, down to 50.8 in August from 51.7 in July. This doesn’t seem so bad except all the growth lies in commercial and civil engineering that offset the slump in house building.

The FT made a big deal of it. “Big developers … have warned on profits under a ‘perfect storm’ of events, including borrowing costs rising just as the government withdrew its Help to Buy scheme, which offered state-subsidised loans for first-time buyers.” The biggest home developer “warned today it would be at least two years before the market for new homes recovered. In the meantime, construction companies are going under at the fastest rate in a decade.

“Surging mortgage rates are also contributing to the squeeze on UK living standards which is set to last some time, according to separate survey data today. Interest rates are at a 15-year high of 5.25 per cent although Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey suggested today that the UK was nearing the top of the policy-tightening cycle.

Here’s a kicker: “In the eurozone, housing construction has fallen at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic. The decline in overall construction was strong in France and Italy, but particularly bad in Germany, where the industry is in crisis as a wave of insolvencies claims a growing number of big developers. ‘We are at the end of a 10 to 15-year property boom,’ said Moritz Schularick, head of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. ‘The financial cycle is now such that every day another property developer is going bust . . . The old funding models are no longer sustainable.’

“The narrative is quite different across the Atlantic where big housebuilders have enjoyed large share price gains thanks to the rebound in the new homes market, despite the rise in mortgage rates. The market has even attracted an $814mn bet from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.”

We joked that rising rates are a thorn in the side of businesses but that should have included the caveat “except for home building.” Having said that, we are still waiting for the commercial real estate industry to crash and burn.

