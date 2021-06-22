What great book ‘Trade What You See’ by Larry Pesavento and Leslie Jouflas. The title says it all.
Too many traders trade what they want to see not what the charts are actually telling them.
I break down my analysis for future price action in EURUSD using cypher patterns and correlation. The depth of the ‘corrective’ move to the upside could catch a few offside.
