Trade still at the top of Trump's agenda

Outlook:

Today's US data is the usual weekly jobless claims. We can't expect much fr om that. We might get something from speeches by various big shots, including St. Louis Fed Bullard and Chicago Fed Evans. BoE chief Carney also speaks and Draghi and Merkel are meeting today in Berlin. Oh, to be a fly.

The news we are not getting is about Secy of State Tillerson meeting yesterday with the Canadian and Mexican foreign ministers, separately, to discuss migration, security, and NAFTA. It remains to be seen whether Tillerson can rein in Trump's worst impulses and overcome past insults. Separately, Trump sent a letter to Chinese leader Xi Jinping "in his first direct communication since he took office, saying he was seeking smoother ties. He thanked Xi for a congratulatory letter and wished the Chinese people a happy Year of the Rooster," according to Bloomberg. It's the only letter. Everyone else gets a phone call.

Trump may not have snatched the opportunity of the US trade deficit release to rant and rave about trade again, but trade is still near the top of the agenda, along with obsessing about voter fraud and an unfair and politicized judiciary. Here's the interesting thing—it may not be Japan and China that become the first targets of Trump's trade-and-currency war.

Tomorrow Trump meets with top Japanese officials. They have been out in force over the past week with daily reminders that Japan obeys G7 and G20 and is not deliberately driving the yen down to get a trade advantage. This time it was BoJ Deputy Gov Nakaso, who said a bunch of things but ended with repeating that "monetary policy does not target FX," according to Reuters. As we wrote yesterday, Trump already won this one, or thinks he did. It's no fun bullying a counterparty who has already capitulated. We expect smiles and handshakes and no offensive remarks.

We now imagine that Trump is keeping his powder dry to attack the EU and specifically Germany. We don't know the relevance but keep in mind that Germany has led the EU in matters pertaining to the sanctions against Russia over invading and occupying Crimea. Merkel has been the chief spokesman. Those who think Trump is Putin's poodle will get another bullet point on their list of Russian influences on Trump if it turns out that Trump goes after Germany first.

Trump likes to disrupt. Trade advisor Navarro said Germany is using a "grossly undervalued" euro to "exploit the US and its EU partners." We say "exploit" is a bad choice of words, but the overall theme is not actually incorrect. As Stiglitz and many others have been pointing out, the EU has structural shortcomings that end up favoring some countries over others and favoring big enterprises over small (domestic) ones. As a customs union, the EU is sort of okay, but as an economic union, the eurozone fails for lack of a transfer mechanism. Hence the Greek problem. On a purely economic basis, Greece should leave the eurozone. On a purely economic basis, the euro does favor Germany.

If Trump is working behind the scenes now on Mexico, is not going to attack Japan (this time) and is deferring the attack on China, Germany is the next obvious choice, especially given today's record trade surplus. But this is a guess. Besides, the Trumpies have not really decided whether they want a strong dollar or a weak one or who can or should move that dial and when. It has appeared they want a strong dollar, but later—in the meanwhile, they want a weak one to push exports.

Never mind that a rise in exports or a drop in the trade deficit is not associated with a rise in employment. One wag said yesterday the US had a trade surplus during the Great Depression when unemployment hit 25%. We have no doubt Trump intends to start a currency war, which up to now has been a fiction (started by the Brazilian FinMin at G20 several years ago as an excuse to blame the US for managing its monetary policy for its own economy instead of Brazil's).

But if currency war is what we are going to get, so far it's a haphazard collection of random insults and hardly something planned, even in broad outline, let alone tactical detail.

That brings us to the other big Trump topic—when are we going to get resumption of the reflation trade that depends on tax reform and fiscal spending? Recently analyst have been saying "maybe April" and others blame the confirmation process in Congress. We don't buy that one. The Trump team is undermanned and underqualified. The Trump reflation trade is postponed because of bad management.

The same thing cannot be said of Europe. Apart from the Greek mess, Europe is doing okay, economically. Mr. Draghi may be dragging his heels on tapering, but for reasons easily interpreted as legitimate. But Europe does have those political uncertainties, which include Brexit as well as LePen. Without the political stuff, the euro would be rising.

Politics: Trump ranted against depar tment store Nordstrom's for dumping his daughter 's clothing line on the grounds of bad sales. A president interfering in a private company's business choices is unacceptable in a country where capitalism is supposed to be free from government interference. It's entirely inappropriate although not skating near the thin ice of conflict of interest.

But just wait. Trump has so many conflicts of interest that it's a smorgasbord of choices as to which will be used to charge or impeach. The Dems are weak now and in their customary state of disorganization. At some point this will change and there will be charges against Trump for unethical and possibly corrupt behavior. We are taking bets on whether this comes in the first 100 days.