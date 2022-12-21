GBP/USD's big break for lower is exactly 1.2001 and as written December 12th targets 1.1945. Actual below 1.2001 levels: 1.1888 then 1.1775. Caution exists at 1.1775 as GBP/USD becomes oversold.

Recall GBP/USD's big break line failed at 1.2544 and traded to highs at 1.2440 and lows this week at 1.2088.

EUR/USD trades 1.0378 to 1.0830 and overbought from 1.0378. Below 1.0378 targets 1.0279 Vs shorts at 1.0675.

GBP/JPY and AUD/JPY completed targets while EUR/JPY lows at 138.79 traded between ranges from 141.49 to 137.38. CAD/JPY's final target at 95.03 traded to 95.83 from 101.00's and 103.00's.

SPX 500 at the 3860 line held as shorts traded to 3795 lows for +64 points.

GBP/NZD from 1.9023 traded to targets at 1.9160 and 1.9200 then decided to travel another 130 pips to 1.9300's. From 1.9023 to 1.9200 factors +177 easy pips.

EUR/NZD from 1.6500's traded to tops at 1.6900's and broke vital 1.6647 on the way up. Trade recommendation was long above 1.6647 to target 1.6800's but also long from 1.6500's until a resolution at 1.6647. EUR/NZD higher was the result of follower status to leader currency GBP/NZD.

GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD strategy is short especially below 1.6684 and GBP/NZD 1.9286.

GBP/AUD 1.8075 held this week at 1.8081 as GBP/AUD traded to weekly highs at 1.8275.

GBP/CAD shorts below 1.6767 as this level held since December 13. Shorts traded this week to lows at 1.6400's however no target was offered although range points were written and located from 1.6392 to 1.6767. GBP/CAD traded from range point to range point.

AUD/USD low target at 0.6637 traded to lows at 0.6628.

NZD/USD high and low targets at 0.6471 to 0.6359 traded to 0.6469 to 0.6285. Extra pips was profit on the low side miss.

Severely overbought EUR/AUD at 1.5800's strategy is continue short only. EUR/AUD's big break line at 1.5452 must break on the way down. AUD/EUR certifies EUR/AUD shorts as AUD/EUR trades at richter scale oversold.

AUD/JPY and CAD/JPY

AUD/JPY lower averages are located from 84.00's to 87.00 and higher at 92.23 and 92.70 inside a 500 pips range. Lines from 92.23 and 92.70 are drooping as AUD/JPY trades lower.

AUD/JPY is oversold from 92.00's and overbought from 84.00's as both averages will hold AUD/JPY to a 500 ish pip range.

Watch AUD/JPY at a good 91.64 target to relieve oversold.

CAD/JPY averages below are located from 95.73 to 91.00's and 89.00's vs 102.61 above.

CAD/JPY targets 97.97, 95.84 and 94.83.

AUD/JPY and CAD/JPY trade strategy is short to follow USD/JPY lower.