EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0900 amid Russia-Ukraine war
EUR/USD is staging a solid comeback from roughly two-year lows of 1.0823, as the safe-haven demand for the US dollar eases. The Russia-Ukraine war escalates and intensifies stagflation risks in the Euro area amid soaring oil prices.
GBP/USD hits 2022 fresh low at 1.3190 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD has plunged to the fresh lows of 2022 at 1.3185 amid extended dumping in risk-sensitive assets. US President Joe Biden seems determined to ban Russian oil imports by nations. The odds of a 50 bps interest rate hike in March’s monetary policy meeting are scaling higher.
AUD/USD retreats to 0.7400 as bulls take a breather
AUD/USD is off the multi-month highs of 0.7440, hovering just above 0.7400, as bulls take a breather amid a pullback in the US dollar. The Ukraine crisis and oil price surge fuel inflationary risks, which in turn, help commodities and Antipodeans.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, ADA weekly close lowest since February 2021
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days. Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas. The weekend reports suggest that Russian troops continue their march towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.