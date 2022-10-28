A dovish pivot?

This has been a dismal year for investors, at least those who ‘buy and hold’. For traders prepared to go short in what may still be a bull market, it could be a different story. But it’s not just equity investors who have struggled, bond buyers have as well. That’s bad news all round, as even the most cautious of portfolios typically has a mix of both equities and bonds on the assumption that if one asset class is falling, then the other one will rise. This is the thinking behind the 60:40 equity/bond split in an average portfolio, which, even if you’re not doing this yourself, your pension manager probably is.

Bond losses

So far this year, equities (as measured by the US S&P 500) have fallen 27% from their January highs to the recent low in October. But it’s been even worse for bondholders. The yield (which moves inversely to the bond price) on the key 10-year US Treasury note rose from 1.6% at the beginning of the year, to over 4.2% earlier this week. That’s an increase of 162%. This jump in yields came as the market reacted to soaring inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s desperate and tardy attempts to control it. It also resulted in a loss of around 40% for holders of longer-dated Treasury paper, as measured by the popular iShares 20+ year Treasury bond ETF.

Inflation hedges

Of course, savvy investors know exactly where to profit when inflation hits. They head straight to gold and other hard assets. But again, the trade hasn’t worked. Gold has lost around 8% when priced in dollars since the beginning of the year. And if you were unlucky enough to buy in March when the price was taking off, you could be down around 20% at current levels. Silver? Copper? Don’t ask. And who can forget the shambles in the nickel market which has tarnished all base metals for many investors. Commodity-wise uranium has held up well. But in hindsight the best trade of the year so far was to go long dollars. The Dollar Index was up around 20% from early January to the end of September.

Strong dollar

But could that trade be coming to an end? And if so, what are the implications? There’s no doubt that the dollar bull market is long in the tooth. You could argue that it began in 2008, with a bit of a troublesome start, or that it took off in earnest in 2011. But at the end of September the Dollar Index hit levels last seen in 2002, and it recorded an all-time high against the British pound. The trouble is that it’s rallied particularly sharply since the summer of 2021 in a move that has caught many off guard. This is putting considerable pressure on the global economy, especially for countries with high levels of dollar-denominated debt. That’s bad for everyone. And while the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency, it’s not all great for the US itself. A strong currency brings problems as well as advantages. For instance, while makes it cheaper to import goods, it raises the prices of exports. It also makes it more difficult for US multinationals to do business overseas.

Change in tone?

The dollar has pulled back over the last few weeks, even as bond yields continued to soar. But even these have now fallen a touch. Equity markets also show signs of steadying. This is happening even as the latest US inflation data suggest that price rises have yet to peak. Despite the inflation numbers, there have been a few clues that the Federal Reserve may be about to indicate a less aggressive stance when it comes to tightening monetary policy. As things stand, the market assigns a near-100% probability of another 75 basis-point rate hike at next Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. That being so, there’s no reason for the Fed to do anything different. But whereas just a month ago, analysts were anticipating another 75 basis-point hike in December, they have now dialled back on this forecast. As far as the CME’s FedWatch tool is concerned (which measures what real money is doing) it’s a 50:50 split on whether the year-end hike will be 75 or 50 basis points. This is giving investors hope that we may be approaching the end of aggressive tightening in monetary policy. It does seem possible. The Fed may have been slow off the mark, but assuming they go with 75 basis points on 2nd November, they will have raised rates from under 0.25% to 4.00% in just 8 months. Given that rate hikes act with a lag, and that the Fed is also reducing its balance sheet, it would make sense to slow things down, especially if we want to avoid a deep recession.

Let’s hear what they say

So, this upcoming Fed meeting is very important. Not because the market expects anything other than a 75 basis-point rise, but because we should get a clearer idea of what the US central bank will do in the future. There may be some clues in the statement. But it will probably be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s subsequent press conference that will provide the setting for a dovish pivot. That’s being priced in, and the markets won’t like it if it doesn’t happen.