It’s certainly getting uglier out there. And while the Fed has been able to keep the party going for 13 years or so, that party could be getting very close to coming to an end.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1700 as Doji around yearly low tests bears
EUR/USD consolidates losses from the lowest levels since November 2020. Six-week-old descending trend line also challenges the sellers, MACD remains bearish. Descending trend line from early August, 20-DMA guards immediate upside.
GBP/USD bulls target 1.3800/20
GBP/USD is trading on the bid and higher by some 0.2% into the final hour of trade on Wall Street. GBP/USD is moving sideways and leaning on 1.3760 after rising from a low of 1.3718 earlier in the session to score a high of 1.3786 that following a knee jerk reaction to the Federal Open Market Committee minutes.
Gold bears are lurking at a critical area of bearish confluence
Markets offer a mixed reaction to the Minutes and gold is steady. The US dollar is on the verge of a critical move towards daily resistance. Gold's bearish Doji and the confluence of resistance leaves the bias bearish.
Cardano price ready to conquer new highs, while ADA debuts on the Coin Cloud platform
Cardano price rallied over 50% last week, carrying ADA to within 10% of the all-time high of $2.51. Since February, it was the best weekly performance and repositioned the cryptocurrency as a new target for speculators moving forward.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.