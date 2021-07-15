While the FTSE 100 clings on to small gains, European markets are falling once again. Despite the rebound in sentiment for high-growth stocks in the US, Just Eat Takeaway.com is struggling in the wake of half-year results.
Stock markets continue to struggle.
Nasdaq 100 targets 15,000 again, however.
Astonishing sales growth is unlikely to be repeated for Just Eat.
It could be another frustrating day ahead if the opening hours of trade are anything to go by. An attempt at recovery in early trading has fizzled out, and while the FTSE 100 just about manages to hold in positive territory, European indices remain under pressure. Powell’s surprisingly dovish commentary yesterday might once have delivered the foundations for sustainable rally inequities, but initial gains on Wednesday afternoon were given back, and the overnight session saw further general weakness. There has been little change so far this morning, and while European markets are off their lows they are struggling to hold their early gains. The easing back of tapering talk has, unsurprisingly, proved to be a boon for growth stocks, with Nasdaq 100 futures targeting 15,000 once again. Europe’s lack of such heavyweights is once again proving its undoing, and while Ocado on the FTSE 100 is up 1%, this is not enough to move the index firmly into positive territory.
Just Eat Takeaway.com’s performance continues to disappoint, judging by the reaction of the share price this morning. A 733% gain in UK order growth just doesn’t cut it anymore, it appears, and in any case, matching this for the next half is likely to prove impossible, given the expected return to pubs and restaurants and the concomitant decline in takeaway orders. Having hit a lower high in June the downtrend remains firmly in place, and the stock’s performance for the period since October 2020 remains almost the complete inverse of the FTSE 100. Tech stocks might be back in fashion in the US, but Just Eat has yet to convince the doubters it seems.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 34,854, down 79 points from Wednesday’s close.
