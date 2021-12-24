Given that the NASDAQ 100 has experienced a few multi-hundred point days over the past week, it’s not surprising that clients have been drawn to this making it one of the top traded markets. Stock markets have been jittery since the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, said last week that there would be at least 3 interest rate hikes next year. It seems like the jury is still out on whether this will be a good or bad thing, so although the likes of the NASDAQ are trading where they were at the beginning of the month, there is an awful lot of day to day noise for no overall change. Perhaps we will have to wait until January is out of the way to get a real handle on what could be in store for stocks in 2022.

The oil market is commonly seen as a proxy for the economy - or rather the potential for economic growth. This is another market that can’t quite seem to make its mind up this month and of course the omicron variant of the coronavirus also feeds into the uncertainty of what the global economy will look like over the next few months. For now there doesn’t seem much appetite to push oil above $72 a barrel until the outlook is clearer - but let’s not forget that is still up around 50% for the year to date. Perhaps a period of trading water is to be expected given such an impressive gain.

Gold is something of a hardy perennial when it comes to trading - it has a devoted fan club who feel a soaring gold price is just around the corner in case the economic bubble finally pops. It was only the summer of 2020 when gold last hit fresh all-time highs - but those glory days do feel well behind it at the moment. Will inflation make the yellow metal a lot more interesting next year (it’s down around 5% for the year so far)? It remains to be seen but there will be a hardcore set of traders who continue to buy on the belief that the strength seen in various markets over the past 18 months is not going to go on forever.