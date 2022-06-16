Do you know FXStreet has its exclusive trader's community on Discord? There, Premium users can contact Analysts Yohay Elam and Tomas Salles directly and ask them any questions related to the markets and trading. Here we offer you a selection of the best three questions and answers during this European session.
1 – USER QUESTION – If BOE raises interest rates, could we see a EUR/GBP bullish spike hike?
ANALYST ANSWER – Yohay Elam:
The BOE will surely raise rates by 25 bps, and that is priced into EUR/GBP. If they raise rates by 50 bps – which now has higher chances after the Fed – it would give EUR/GBP a bigger bounce higher. However, as we've seen several times, raising rates by more than expected is not such a big deal as it used to be. I'm writing this just after an "SNBomb" – but that was a real shock, the first rate hike since 2007, of a double-dose 50 bps and when nobody was expecting anything. However, reactions to bigger rate hikes have diminishing effects. I think it would take the BOE to raise rates by 75 bps to really give EUR/GBP and GBP/USD a more meaningful nudge, but the chances are very low.
USER FOLLOW-UP – But shouldn't we see GBP strong in case of a BOE interest rate hike?
ANALYST ANSWER – Yohay Elam:
Indeed, higher interest rates strengthen currencies, but markets move not on changes to expectations. The dollar strengthened a lot on Monday when expectations for the Fed changed from a 50 bps hike to a 75 bps one – not on Wednesday when they actually raised rates.
Moreover, if everybody is raising rates, the impact is diminished. I think that a 25 bps hike by the BOE is not only fully priced in, but could cause a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" – triggering a fall in the pound – and would put the BOE at a disadvantage in comparison to other central banks.
I hope I managed to explain it. Feel free to follow up.
2 – USER QUESTION – Could you please share your technical and fundamental views on GBP/USD?
ANALYST ANSWER – Tomas Salles:
GBP/USD shows a rigid bearish structure but the imminent BOE interest rate decision may change quickly the scenario.
The daily range chart accompanying this analysis allows for a strategic view of the technical momentum. The pair rests at the base of the medium-term bearish channel at 1.2056. The MACD on the daily chart exhibits a strong bearish structure, suggesting that only a surprising BOE decision could provide enough upside strength to reverse the trend in the short term. An extension appears below the current channel, confirmed on May 12 and 13, at the price level of 1.1821. To reach the latter, GBP/USD would have to pierce supports at 1.2056 and 1.1985.
The 4-hour chart shows an increasing bearish setup because, although the MACD is crossed to the upside, the histogram indicates a loss of momentum.
Our technical analysis suggests that, in case of BOE's decision meeting the expectations, GBP's weakness against the USD will continue. A positive surprise – a rise above consensus by 0.25 b.p. – could trigger a slight upward reaction before a bearish squeeze targeting 1.2036 or 1.1985.
3 – USER QUESTION – What can we expect for BTC/USD today?
ANALYST ANSWER – Yohay Elam:
I think that Bitcoin and other risk assets will come under pressure today, as I expect stock markets to have a rethink about yesterday's Fed decision and to foresee growing signs of a recession, rather than the "it could have been even more hawkish" narrative. Indeed, $21,400 is an interesting technical line in Bitcoin, and on the downside $20,000 is critical.
ANALYST ANSWER – Tomas Salles:
BTC/USD is at the highest oversold level since 2015 on the weekly range chart, therefore, we expect a significant upward movement in the medium term.
The crypto market is expectant of a possible collapse of Bitcoin-backed credits taken by funds that, in case of a margin-call liquidation, would force an accelerated sell-off of the underlying. The downside impact could be significant if these large Bitcoin holders need liquidity.
In the short term, bears are back in control after a few hours of bullish movements. The 4-hour MACD shows a recent bullish crossover, which requires some selling to regulate the excessive upward slope of the exponential moving averages. The 1-hour chart confirms the expected bearish consolidative movement and the MACD here is showing a bearish pre-signal, limited in its bearish potential by the support provided by the zero level of the indicator.
If we take a look at the MACD on the daily chart, we could see a robust bearish profile. This indicates the risk of new relative lows remains.
Above the current price at $21,850, resistances are located at $24,114, $25,470 and $29,500. Below the current price, supports are located at $19,562.50, $18,747.29 and $15,842.70.
We expect bearish pressure with a progressive increase in volatility in the coming sessions, possibly a 'flash-crash' type movement that could take the price to the support level at $15,842.70.
