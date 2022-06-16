Do you know FXStreet has its exclusive trader's community on Discord? There, Premium users can contact Analysts Yohay Elam and Tomas Salles directly and ask them any questions related to the markets and trading. Here we offer you a selection of the best three questions and answers during this American session.

Don't miss our traders' community. Subscribe to FXStreet Premium!

1 – USER QUESTION – What level could the US oil reach during today's session?

ANALYST ANSWER – Tomas Salles:

Oil trades at the 113.45 price level, extending the short-term bearish move initiated at the price congestion resistance level at 123.13, minimally piercing the 113.50 support level. The MACD on the hourly chart range shows an exhausted bearish development, now forming a floor pattern likely to give way to a short-term bullish move. Above the current price, resistances can be taken as intraday targets at 114.60 and 116.41. If the price moves lower, clearly piercing the 113.50 price level, bearish continuation points to 111.38 and 110.53.

2 – USER QUESTION – Would you mind letting me know your take on the USD/JPY pair?

ANALYST ANSWER – Yohay Elam:

After the SNB's shock 50 bps rate hike coming out of the blue, the only central bank that is sticking to the previous playbook of stimulating the economy and encouraging inflation is the Bank of Japan. So, bets have risen that the BOJ would be forced to move in a hawkish direction, perhaps stopping to buy bonds to keep the Japanese 10-year yield depressed. That is why USD/JPY dropped so much. Will the BOJ run like the SNB or walk slowly like the ECB? I would bet on the latter, sticking to dovishness, but we could be in for a surprise tonight.

Technically, the pair is leaning lower, with support at 132.30 and then only at 131.40. Resistance is at 133.20 and 134.

In case the BOJ is dovish, I think USD/JPY could surge to 134 or even 134.50. In case they indeed change their policy, I think there is room to fall, but probably not all the way to 131.40. The focus for USD/JPY is on the BOJ right now, not the Fed and yields, at least until the BOJ makes its announcement. There is no specific time for the BOJ decision. Usually, the longer the meeting runs, the higher the chances of a policy shift. The shorter it takes, the lower the chances of a change.

3 – USER QUESTION – We have seen a massive DXY sell-off as the Fed raising rates by 50 bps and 75 bps was already priced in since last week. July and August could bring another 50 bps or 75 bps rise. What are your thoughts about this?

ANALYST ANSWER – Yohay Elam: