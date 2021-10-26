The current stock market is at a vulnerable point and could be topping out soon. Find out the detail walkthrough of the 4 major US indices with Wyckoff analysis method.
Key Points
- The context traders should be looking for when analyzing the chart S&P 500
- How to interpret the low volume rally.
- How to identify the presence of supply
- The final confirmation of market reversal that traders should seek for
Watch the video below
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains poised to extend losses below 1.1600 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1600, on the defensive amid a broadly stronger US dollar. Markets cheer US-Sino talks and stimulus progress. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence weighs down on the euro. US CB Consumer Confidence data awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750, Brexit talks in London eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, struggling for a clear direction after Monday’s rebound. Market sentiment improves on stimulus hopes, US-Sino talks but the dollar remains firmer. UK’s Frost offers EU December deadline to solve the row over the NI proposal. All eyes on the Brexit talks in London.
Gold defends $1,800 amid higher US Treasury yields
Gold prices surrender the previous session's gains and struggle to defend the $1,800 mark. The US 10-year Treasury yields remain elevated near 1.63% ahead of the upcoming major central bank meetings this week. The precious metal rose almost 1% in the US session.
Ethereum price provides one last buy opportunity before exploding to $5,200
Ethereum price has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a run-up to new all-time highs. However, ETH is consolidating, gathering steam for the next leg that propels it higher. Ethereum price set up multiple lower lows between Sept 3 and Sept 24
Conference Board Consumer Confidence October Preview: Watch what we do... Premium
Confidence expected to slip to 108.3 from 109.3 in September. Michigan Consumer Sentiment eroded slightly in October. Sentiment seems divorced from labor market and Retail Sales. Federal Reserve taper will not hinge on a happy US consumer.