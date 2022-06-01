May is finally over, but inflation worries, the war, and high energy prices welcome the new month with us.

Yesterday’s meeting between Joe Biden and Jerome Powell reminded investors that inflation is the policymakers’ primary concern, and both Biden and Powell will do anything in their power to fight soaring inflation. But high energy prices remain a major worry.

The good news is that the kneejerk reaction in crude oil to European ban of Russian oil imports remained capped near the $120 mark. The bad news is, Russia started cutting off the gas of more European countries as a response to the European ban on its oil exports, pressuring energy prices higher.

US futures hint at a positive start to the month, but the gains are vulnerable to inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, and the positive pressure in energy prices.

On the individual front, AMC surfs on positive vibes from Top Gun Maverick, GameStop to release earnings, HP topped estimates, as Salesforce upgraded profit forecast.

In the FX, the dollar index rebounds above the 102 mark this morning, but the upside potential will likely remain limited from here. Energy and commodity currencies look appetizing. So, don’t forget to keep an eye on Loonie, as the Bank of Canada (BoC) will likely raise its overnight rate by 50bps at today’s meeting.