May is finally over, but inflation worries, the war, and high energy prices welcome the new month with us.
Yesterday’s meeting between Joe Biden and Jerome Powell reminded investors that inflation is the policymakers’ primary concern, and both Biden and Powell will do anything in their power to fight soaring inflation. But high energy prices remain a major worry.
The good news is that the kneejerk reaction in crude oil to European ban of Russian oil imports remained capped near the $120 mark. The bad news is, Russia started cutting off the gas of more European countries as a response to the European ban on its oil exports, pressuring energy prices higher.
US futures hint at a positive start to the month, but the gains are vulnerable to inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, and the positive pressure in energy prices.
On the individual front, AMC surfs on positive vibes from Top Gun Maverick, GameStop to release earnings, HP topped estimates, as Salesforce upgraded profit forecast.
In the FX, the dollar index rebounds above the 102 mark this morning, but the upside potential will likely remain limited from here. Energy and commodity currencies look appetizing. So, don’t forget to keep an eye on Loonie, as the Bank of Canada (BoC) will likely raise its overnight rate by 50bps at today’s meeting.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!