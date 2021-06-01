AUD/USD overview

Watch the video for a summary of today’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top-Down Analysis of the AUDUSD.

AUD/USD monthly

Monthly support at 0.7532, resistance at 0.7835.

Over the last 4 months, price has been testing and rejecting monthly resistance at 0.7835. Last month's price formed an inverted hammer signalling a possible change in trend.

AUD/USD weekly

Weekly support at 0.7675 and 0.7532, resistance at 0.7820, 0.7849, and 0.7891.

Price has moved up to a higher high at 0.7891 and has then traded down throughout the month of May. Price breaking below 0.7675 weekly support would confirm a lower top on the monthly chart and turn the weekly trend to down.

AUD/USD daily

Daily support at 0.7675, daily resistance at 0.7796, and 0.7813.

Price has been rather range bound and is just holding to a downtrend showing a lower high and a lower low at the end of last week. A clear break below 0.7675 daily/weekly support would confirm the head and shoulders pattern opening up a move down to retest weekly/monthly support at 0.7532.