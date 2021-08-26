S&P 500 hit the 4500 mark on Wednesday, and at this speed, we could well see the Credit Suisse’s 5000 target reached before next year. Or not.

The stock market really starts gaining a momentum that worries many people, as the more the equity prices go up, the sharper a downside correction would be.

So, all eyes and ears are now set to the Jackson Hole symposium, where the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will speak about the Fed’s plans about what’s coming next.

To predict how the market could react to Mr. Powell’s speech, we first need to understand what’s priced in and what’s not, and look for the top dividend stocks which would perform better in case of a taper-triggered market selloff.