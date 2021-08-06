July Review – “During the past month, the US Dollar Index stair-stepped it’s way to higher prices.

The top Astro points for July are: 7/7 - AC Moon’s North Node 0 US Uranus; 7/9 AC – New Moon in Cancer; 7/9 – Jupiter Parallel Latitude US Moon;

7/13 AC – Moon’s North Node Parallel US Uranus; 7/23 AC – Full Moon in Aquarius; and 7/30 Saturn Parallel US North Node. Key Dates – 7/6, 7/8, 7/12, 7/13, 7/26, 7/30”

Results – 7/6 was a good low. 7/8 was a good high. 7/12 was a very good low. 7/13 was very close in price and one day past the 7/12 low. 7/26 was a very good high. Score – 5 out of 5 good dates = 100%.

August Update – The Dollar had a good rally into a peak in the third week of July and is now in a down trend into the end of the month. The top Astro events for August are: 8/06 AC – New Moon; 8/13 AC – Moon’s North Node Parallel US Ascendant; 8/16 AC – Moon’s North Node US Ascendant; 8/19 AC – Saturn 120 US Uranus;

8/20 AC – Full Moon & Neptune 180 US Neptune; and 8/27 AC – Neptune Contra-Parallel US Neptune.

Key Dates – 8/2, 8/9, 8/16, 8/17, 8/20, 8/23, 8/24, 8/27, 8/27 AC