Keeping track on the global manufacturing cycle
In this publication we track 10 of our favourite leading indicators to gauge the direction and pace of the global manufacturing cycle, illustrated against the global PMI manufacturing index.
- The indicators represent a wide variety of angles; among other things metal prices, high yield spreads, Asian export momentum, order-inventory dynamics and US demand growth.
- Like last month they all indicate a peak is taking place in the momentum of the global manufacturing cycle and some of them suggests PMI's could drop quite steeply at some point over the next 3 months.
- We also present other indicators we find useful to watch currently. These can change over time as focus evolves.
