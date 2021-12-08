In this publication we track 10 of our favourite leading indicators to gauge the direction and pace of the global manufacturing cycle.
Most indicators point to further loss of momentum in global manufacturing over the coming 3-4 months.
Backlogs of orders have also come down but are still at a high level.
The Chinese credit impulse continue to provide a ray of light on a longer term horizon. It has turned higher providing a tentative signal of a bottom in the global cycle around 6-9 months from now.
Easing producer price pressures in China (PMI prices) points to easing producer price pressures in Europe and US soon.
1: Metal prices vs. global PMI manufacturing
