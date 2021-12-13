Buckle your seatbelts and brace for some big moves in the markets this week. Everything from equities, currencies to Treasuries and crypto have been itching for breakouts. With five major central bank rate decisions, US retail sales, PMIs from Europe, job reports from the U.K. and Australia along with major option expirations this Friday, there are plenty of catalysts for big moves. The most important event risks will be the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank monetary policy announcements but all of these events have market moving potential.
The top 10 events to watch this week will be the following:
1. Federal Reserve rate decision
2. European Central Bank rate decision
3. Bank of England rate decision
4. US Retail Sales
5. Eurozone PMIs
6. UK PMIs
7. UK CPI
8. Australia Employment Report
9. Canadian CPI
10. New Zealand Q3 GDP
These reports and events are also important but likely to illicit smaller market reactions:
1. Bank of Japan rate decision
2. Swiss National bank rate decision
3. UK Retail Sales
4. UK Employment Report
5. German IFO
Typically currencies take their cue from the overall appetite for risk and U.S. dollars but this week, the abundance of major reports from other countries means relative growth and monetary policy divergence could play a big role in currency direction. Currency crosses in particular could see exaggerated moves. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to accelerate taper but the U.S. dollar weakened against euro, the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc during the NY session because this announcement is baked in. Instead, U.S. dollar traders took the cue from Treasury yields and stocks, both of which fell sharply on Monday. The prospect of less US stimulus and the U.K.’s first death from Omicron variant sent equities tumbling lower. In the next 48 hours, Omicron will become the dominant variant in the U.K. Sterling snapped a 2 day rally to end the day lower against the U.S. dollar and euro.
Euro held steady ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy announcement – we’ll discuss that in more detail later this week but its resilience has more to do with dollar weakness and short covering than optimism about the Eurozone economy. Risk aversion hit the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars the hardest. The most important release for Australia this week is the jobs report and economists are looking for the strongest job growth in 2 years. Service sector activity accelerated in New Zealand and with the government moving ahead with easing restrictions, activity and sentiment should improve. Unfortunately, for AUD and NZD, risk off flows can easily overshadow data like it did today. The Canadian dollar also sold off as oil prices trended lower.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, closes in on 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound toward 1.1300.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?