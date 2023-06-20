The news has mostly been good in recent months when it comes to inflation, employment and the near-term growth outlook in most major economies.
However, we have yet to see the full effect of the monetary and fiscal tightening that has already happened, and inflation is still not sufficiently under control.
We expect prolonged slowdown and moderately higher unemployment, with the risk of a deeper recession still present.
This is also true in the Nordic countries, even though the outcome so far has surprised positively in Denmark and Sweden.
