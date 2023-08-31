Share:

Outlook: The data is electric today, even if tomorrow’s payrolls is still the biggest star in the sky. After all, we have a pretty good grip on inflation and on the Fed’s attitude toward inflation, while payrolls has the power to shift the overall economic outlook, if only by an inch.

Consumer spending is forecast up 0.7% m/m, the most since Jan and more than 0.5% in June. Core PCE inflation, the Fed’s metric, will rise 0.2%, the same as June, but will likely rise by 4.2% on the y/y basis, from 4.1% last time.

This points to a hawkish Fed even if it decides to pause at the Sept policy meeting. Or maybe not, since we can be fairly sure the Fed talks with the ECB and the current thinking there is that despite the slowdown, inflation refused to fall and stayed the same 5.3% as the month before. Eurozone combined HICP inflation (which understates compared to the US) came in at 5.3% in August, the same as July, when a drop to 5.1% was expected. Core did slide a bit to 5.3% from 5.5%, as expected.

To add some spice to the mix, Bank of England economist Huw Pill said he will vote to keep rates at 5.25% for longer, pushing back against market expectations, according to the FT. Market are now expecting a 50 bp hike to 5.75%. Pill was speaking at a conference in S. Africa. He likes the stick-to-it stance because “a smoother path for rates remaining high for longer was preferable because it lowered the risks to financial stability, squeezed the economy more gently and transmitted higher rates into two- and five-year fixed rate mortgages more effectively. These are the most common lending vehicles on property in the UK.”

This is not really a cat among the pigeons. All the central banks are saying something similar—a rock-hard commitment to bring inflation down and that means high for longer but not necessarily higher for longer.

The US futures market expects the Fed to pause in September but is now giving the chance of a hike in Nov a 50-50 probability, according to Reuters. Well, as of 7:30 am ET, it’s a 51.1% probability of rates on hold where they are now and a 44% probability of a 25 bp hike.

About the PCE inflation expectations: the consensus has it that core will tick up to 4.2-4.3% today, more than 4.1% last time and scaring the horses. Bottom line: still not 2%, and Powell insists on 2%. One question: how long does it take for the PCE core measure to match the CPI, which was last reported at 3.2%? This is, after all, a tremendous improvement from 9.1% in June 2022, only 14 months ago.

We will likely see improvements in rents, imports from China, and a few other sources (like used cars). We will not see improvements in travel/airfares, concerts and other entertainment, and (eek) energy, including gasoline. Remember that Mr. Powell said at Jackson Hole: “We are attentive to signs that the economy may not be cooling as expected.” What, exactly, is he worried about? We used ot thonk it was the labor market, but gee, maybe there are other things on his mind, too.

Forecast: The dollar is benefiting from position-paring ahead of inflation, payrolls and the Monday holiday. It may persists into September, almost always a big month for key data and a rising dollar. It’s also often a lousy month for the S&P.

As noted above, the major central banks are all deeply and sincerely hawkish—inflation will get driven down come hell or high water—but raising rates may not be necessary to get that effect. The area around 5-5.50% is probably good enough to get the job done, even if that means sticking to that level for far longer than markets now expect. Already in the US the first cut has been moved from March to June. We’d bet the Fed is thinking more along the lines of Sept 2024 or later, depending on progress. Remember, Lag.

In the strange way of market interpretation of data, if traders come to see things this way—everybody on hold at high levels—attention turns to real yields and real growth, and we know who wins that one.

So, after the usual silly moves from those who try to game the news, we foresee the dollar coming back.

Tidbit: The surprise, sort of, is the dollar/yen, which despite the overall mood, refused to follow the same path as against the other currencies, which is not actually a surprise considering it’s month-end, when the dollar usually gains against the yen. A few days ago the consensus view held that the line in the sand was 150, with traders getting nervy over 145, but Goldman came up with a forecast of 155 regardless of the US economic and rate narrative—as long as the BoJ sticks to its current policies.

It may not last, and Goldman sees the dollar/yen retreating to 135 by the end of 2024. Bloomberg reports “’The main risk to this forecast of more yen weakness over the next six months is that higher inflation and currency depreciation proves more unpopular and catalyses more forceful responses in the form of currency intervention or an earlier hawkish shift from the BOJ, or both,’ they wrote.” Strange word, catalyses.

