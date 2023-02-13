Share:

Outlook: We get a fair amount of data this week, but honestly, it’s the CPI for Jan tomorrow that will be the market-mover, followed by retail sales on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday.

For December, CPI was initially reported at -0.1%. That was revised on Friday to +0.1%. Current forecasts for Jan are running at about +0.5% m/m but a drop in the year-over-year to 6.2% from 6.5% in Dec. This is going to confuse the hell out of a big swathe of all the markets. Equity market analysts are calling for a big sell-off on the monthly numbers.

Adding to confusion if not outright panic is the change in weightings by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The re-weighting has the effect of reducing the slowdown in inflation we thought we had in Q4. One report has it the new version has CPI ending the year at 5.1%, not 4.3%, and the core rate is at 4.6% rather than 3.1%. Still, we know supply chains are in better shape and China is back, so expectations of lower inflation are not entirely nuts–as long as services prices don’t go haywire due to labor shortages.

Some analysts note that seeing a straight-line drop in inflation was always unrealistic. In the revisions, core CPI rose from the original +0.3% to 0.4%. Services prices, a major component, was 0.6% but revised to 0.7%. To add insult to injury, Oct and Nov were also revised up. The BLS points out these changes are due to seasonal adjustments and consistent with prior years for Q4.

The Jan data could be high in part because it was a warm month, relatively speaking. Then there are higher used car prices and shelter starting to show those rent increases. Some fear is bubbling below the surface that inflation will be so stubborn that a May hike is likely on top of the March, and maybe July, too. The CME Fed Watch tool has a 43.7% probability of rates at 5-5.25% by the July meeting and a 39.2% probability of 5.25-5.50%. For the Dec meeting, 32.8% expect a drop to 4.75-5.0% (it’s 4.5-4.75% now, so a drop after the intervening hikes).

This means many think the drop in activity will eventually lead to inflation down to 2% by year-end. Bloomberg reports that “Investors pulled money from exchange-traded funds tracking inflation-linked government debt for a sixth consecutive month in January, the longest streak in at least six years and a combined net outflow of $10.8 billion…” But a slew of investment management folks think this is too hopeful, including BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Pacific Investment Management.

One forecast has it the rate of inflation will average about 3.5% over the next five years and not getting under 3% until “an aging population shrinks workforces, geopolitical fragmentation reduces economic efficiency, and nations move to a low-carbon industrial model.” It will be easy to get it down to 4%, but the structural shifts will make it far harder to get it under 3%.

The idea of 2% by year-end is wishful thinking, and Mohammed El-Erian concurs. In a piece written before the Friday CPI revision, he points “it is dangerous to suggest that the problem is behind us. Looking ahead to the rest of the year and early 2024, three possibilities stand out for me. The first is orderly disinflation, also known by critics as “immaculate disinflation.” In this scenario, inflation continues to come down steadily toward the Fed’s 2% target without damaging US economic growth and jobs. The dynamics involve primarily a labor market that avoids excessive wage increases while continuing to anchor strong economic activity. Given what else is going on in the economy, I would put the probability of this scenario at 25%.

“The second scenario is one in which inflation becomes sticky. The inflation rate continues to decrease but then gets stuck at 3-4% over the second half of this year as goods prices stop declining and services inflation persists. This would force the Fed to choose between crushing the economy to get inflation down to its 2% target, adjusting the target rate to make it more consistent with changing supply conditions, or waiting to see whether the US can live with stable 3-4% inflation. I do not know what the Fed would choose in such a case, but I would put the probability of such sticky inflation at 50%, so I hope it has given this scenario some thought.

“Lastly, there is the possibility of what we can label “U inflation”: prices head back up late this year and into 2024, as a fully-recovered Chinese economy and the strong US labor market simultaneously drive persistent services inflation and higher goods prices. I would put the probability of this outcome at 25%.”

It’s a hard economy to read and nobody has a crystal ball. El-Erian goes on “Simplistic economic narratives, especially comforting ones that entice those looking for shortcuts, often mislead much more than enlighten. This was the case with the transitory inflation narrative that, while discredited in 2021-22, is now reemerging. It is also the case with those who are predicting with a high degree of confidence a US recession (I am not in that camp), only to dismiss it as “short and shallow” in order to regain their economic comfort zone.”

But here’s another idea: the real return is already quite nice. In fact, if we like the Cleveland Fed’s 1-year inflation expectation, it’s the highest since 2007. See the chart from The Economist. This is cute but that dog don’t hunt. First, the Fed might secretly care about the real return, as it should, but its mandate is not the real return, it’s price stability. Second, any public notice of the real return, even disavowing it as a Fed goal, implies that investors count more than the working class, who barely have savings, let alone any understanding of the real return. Finally, the Cleveland Fed is certainly to be respected, but a one-year forecast is not the same thing as a proper longer timeframe, which nobody can predict unless they have a crystal ball, and if they have such a thing, are not respectable.

Forecast: Intraday volatility is high on CPI days and tomorrow could be a doozy because of the revisions, not to mention the dawning realization that falling inflation need not be in a straight line. All the same, we expect the dollar to thrive, and not only because of inflation data–we also have some risk-off from UFO’s and a presumed heightened tension between the US and China, plus the anniversary of the Russian invasion (today is Day 354).

Tidbit: A few weeks ago The Economist had an article about whether the early rate hiking central banks had achieved success. The early birds were Brazil, Chile, Hungary, Norway, Peru, Poland, South Korea–and New Zealand. Did they get respite from inflation? No. See the chart of the combined inflation rates and then New Zealand. Oh, dear.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

