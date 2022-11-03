Outlook: Today we get jobless claims, factory orders, durable goods and the ISM services component for Oct. Tomorrow it’s payrolls and that always dominates. Expectations are for a dip to 205,000 from 263,000 in Sept and trend line turning ever so slowly to the downside.

Powell let the cat out of the bag by saying there is no reason to expect a pause in hiking but the committee will discuss the pace of tightening and “it may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that.”

So, if you took “pivot” to mean 50 bp at the Dec meeting, you might get it. But at the same time, the final landing rate will be higher than we used to think, which the Fed watchers at the WSJ see as meaning Fed funds at 5% from April to Sept next year. Let’s see, if we are at 3.75-4.0% now, that means 100 bp more to come with meetings in Dec and Feb, so 50 bp at each and done (there is no meeting in April). But since Powell did not offer an estimate of the final landing rate, this is guessing.

It’s a bit of a surprise that Powell hinted at a lesser hike at the December meeting. We got that one wrong. This is probably his method of transparency, preparing the fragile marketeers for a change. But just to keep ‘em guessing, he also mentioned the committee is going to talk about the lag between rate changes and their economic consequences, and “economic and financial developments.”

If higher rates are going to raise unemployment, they are sure taking their time. And other “developments” is mysterious–what, exactly, is being watched–aside from inflation, which a frustrated Powell says isn’t moving at all. Maybe it’s just another way of saying “data dependency.” Powell spoke about the labor market and housing, but not in the sense of fearing a crisis.

We like Powell’s mention of the “cumulative” tightening effects, meaning the Lag that inevitably comes with monetary policy changes.

Another thing we liked: Powell said he wants Fed funds to deliver a positive real rate of return. If we use core PCE for inflation and it’s 5.1% now, that means (1) core PCE has to fall convincingly and/or (2) Fed funds has to go higher than 5%. Powell also said “We will want to do that. I do not think of it as a single and only touch stone, though…. I wouldn’t say it’s something that is the single dominant thing to look at.” Reuters offers a splendid chart that displays the problem–the blue Fed funds line needs to get above the red inflation line, something we haven’t seen since 2019.

The FX market was befuddled by the two-part message–yes, maybe 50 in Dec but the ending rate higher than we thought. Initially the dollar spiked downward on what seems a “less hawkish” or even dovish stance, but then came back into its previous channel when Powell squashed that with the higher terminal rate. It seems obvious that the idea of another 100 bp to go is dollar-supportive. Let’s just say that to call a 50 bp hike instead of 75 “dovish” is bad use of language and actually pretty stupid.

The pound is in a pickle that seems odd and may signal the return of the deep bias it sometimes suffers regardless of data. The pound was already on a corrective downtrend starting before month-end October, in keeping with rising expectations of the Fed, but overnight blasted through the channel and the B band to the downside instead of steadying and retreating on the BoE announcement as would be “normal.” It’s the worst performing currency of the lot, down almost 200 points in the last 14 hours.

The report on the BoE analysis will be released sometime soon and critics are sharpening their knives. Will the BoE deal with inflation as aggressively as the Fed, given recession is a lot closer in the UK than in the US–but the terminal overnight rate should be the same 5%? Powell made it clear “we have the resolve.” Presumably that’s what the market is not seeing, so far, at the BoE.

Tidbit: The FT Magazine has a gripping story about a reporter spending ten days in a Chinese Covid detention camp. No one should have any doubts about what kind of government this is.

